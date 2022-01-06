Horsted (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Horsted was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday and will on finish the season on injured reserve. The depth tight end appeared in seven games during 2021 and caught two passes for 21 yards, both of which went for touchdowns.
