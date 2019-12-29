Horsted posted no statistics in the Bears' 21-19 win over the Vikings in Week 17, and he finished the season with eight receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown in five games.

Horsted moved into a prominent role over the last six weeks of the season when the Bears lost their top-three tight ends to injuries. During that time, he had one game with more than 20 yards while averaging two targets per contest. He'll enter the last year of his contract with the Bears in 2020, and he'll be expected to compete for a roster spot, though it's unlikely he'll carry much fantasy value unless he soars up the depth chart.