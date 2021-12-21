Horsted caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Vikings on Monday.
With the game out of hand and the clock winding down, the Bears had many of their backups on the field, which led to Horsted catching a touchdown pass on his only target as time expired. He's certainly been efficient this year, as he's caught two of his three targets, with both of his receptions coming in the end zone. It's unlikely he'll have enough of a role in the offense to be considered in the fantasy playoffs.