Bears' Jesper Horsted: Reverts to PUP list
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Horsted (undisclosed) reverted to the reserve/PUP list Thursday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Horsted was waived with a failed physical designation Wednesday, but he'll remain with the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The nature of his injury still isn't clear.
