Horsted was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

The undrafted free agent was highly productive in college, racking up 164 receptions for 2,273 yards and 27 touchdowns during his final two years at Princeton. Horstead also played three preseason games for the Bears this year, catching eight of 10 targets for 121 yards and two scores. The 22-year-old tight end has toiled on the team's practice squad since, and he'll get a shot at the top level following Trey Burton's (calf) placement on IR.

