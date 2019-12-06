Play

Horsted hauled in four receptions for 36 yards in the Bears' 31-24 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

After scoring a touchdown last week, Horsted posted a decent fantasy performance in the first game he was targeted more than once, as he caught each pass thrown his way. If Ben Braunecker continues to miss time, Horsted will be a desperation play at tight end in the fantasy playoffs.

