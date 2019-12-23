Play

Horsted caught one pass for 20 yards in the Bears' 26-3 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Horsted has posted exactly one reception in four of his five games this season, and he won't be a player to count on in Week 17 against the Vikings.

More News

