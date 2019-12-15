Horsted caught one pass for 18 yards in the Bears' 21-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Even though the Bears were trailing by double digits for most of the second half, Horsted was targeted just three times on a day that Mitchell Trubisky threw the ball 53 times. He's averaging fewer than three targets per game, and he'll be a low-floor fantasy option at home in Week 16 against the Chiefs.