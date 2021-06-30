Graham admitted earlier this month that he briefly considered retiring after the Bears were eliminated from the playoffs in January, Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports Chicago reports. "I wasn't sure what I was gonna do," Graham said. "But I talked to [general manager Ryan Pace] and talked to [ head coach Matt Nagy], and I'm on board and ready to do whatever it takes to get back in that position and move forward."

Graham has a non-guaranteed $7 million salary in the second season of his two-year, $16 million contract, but he doesn't sound especially worried the Bears will release him. Second-round pick Cole Kmet handled more snaps at tight end down the stretch last year, but the rookie never made an impact in the passing game, while Graham had a team-high eight touchdown receptions. On the other hand, Graham managed just 9.1 yards per catch and 6.0 per target, and he averaged less than five targets per game for a second straight season. Assuming the Bears keep him around, the 34-year-old figures to split snaps with Kmet in 2021.