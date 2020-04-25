Graham is viewed by Bears' general manager Ryan Pace as the pass-catching tight end after the team drafted Cole Kmet in the second round, reportsPatrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-TImes.

When discussing the tight end roles on the team, Pace explained that Kmet will be the Y tight end, meaning he'll be placed on the line of scrimmage to block frequently while Graham will be the pass-catching U tight end, who will function as a slot receiver. Assuming this equation doesn't change before September, Graham will be the tight end with the most fantasy value, though after averaging 540 yards and 2.5 touchdowns over the past two years with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, it's unlikely that Graham will be a top-12 fantasy option at the position.