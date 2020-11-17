Graham was shut on on two targets in Chicago's 19-13 loss to Minnesota on Monday.

Graham was shut out for the first time this season, and almost every time the Bears found themselves in an obvious-passing situation, the Vikings brought heavy pressure, forcing Nick Foles into a number of errant throws, and Graham was rarely in the area where the quarterback was forced to throw. He's been held to 35 yards or fewer in six of his last seven games, and his ceiling is typically dependent upon him scoring touchdowns.