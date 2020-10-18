Graham caught five passes for 34 yards in the Bears' 23-16 victory over the Panthers on Sunday.

Graham continued to be heavily involved in the Bears' offense, as his eight targets trailed only Allen Robinson, and although he's typically very busy in the red zone, it was Cole Kmet who was the tight end on the receiving end of Chicago's only passing touchdown. Graham has now posted 33 or 34 yards in each of the last three games, but it's his ability to score touchdowns that provides his weekly fantasy upside.