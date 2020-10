Graham caught three passes for 33 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 20-19 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday.

Especially in the red zone, the Bears continue to feature Graham, often isolating him against cornerbacks when lining him up as an outside receiver, as they did on his touchdown reception. Although his yardage has been inconsistent on a weekly basis, he's now scored in three of five contests, making him a reasonable starting option in typical 12-team leagues.