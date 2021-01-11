Graham caught two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 21-9 loss to the Saints in the wild-card round.

Graham saw both of his targets on the last drive of a blowout loss and scored a toucdhown as time expired. On the season, he caught 50 passes for 453 yards and eight touchdowns, and he'll enter 2021 in the last year of his contract. Graham will likely continue to lose pass-catching opportunities to Cole Kmet, making him a marginal fantasy option whose success will be largely dependent upon scoring touchdowns.