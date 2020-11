Graham caught three passes for 34 yards in Chicago's 41-25 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Graham failed to see a target until the game was well out of hand in the fourth quarter, but fortunately he ended up posting a decent yardage total. After a hot start to the season, he's failed to find the end zone in five of his last six games, and he's only surpassed 34 receiving yards on two occasions this season, making him a touchdown-dependent fantasy option.