The Bears list Graham (hip) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
After beginning the week as a full practice participant, Graham downgraded to limited activity Thursday and Friday, prompting the Bears to give him a designation for the Week 15 contest. Even if he manages to gain clearance ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Graham could see his involvement in the offense dwindle further with Cole Kmet having seemingly usurped him as the Bears' top tight end. Graham has played fewer than half of the Bears' offensive snaps in each of the past three games, logging seven receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown on nine targets during that stretch.