Bears' Jimmy Graham: Heading to Windy City
The Bears signed Graham to a two-year contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Considering the uncertainty elsewhere in Chicago's tight end group, Graham forecasts to serve as the team's No. 1 tight end in 2020, with $9 million guaranteed on the deal and the potential to earn $16 million overall. In two seasons with the Packers prior to his release last Thursday, the 33-year-old notched 93 catches (on 149 targets) for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns across 32 games.
