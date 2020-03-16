Play

The Bears signed Graham to a two-year contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Considering the uncertainty elsewhere in Chicago's tight end group, Graham forecasts to serve as the team's No. 1 tight end in 2020, with $9 million guaranteed on the deal and the potential to earn $16 million overall. In two seasons with the Packers prior to his release last Thursday, the 33-year-old notched 93 catches (on 149 targets) for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns across 32 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories