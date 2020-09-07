Graham is expected the be used in a pass-catching role as the Bears' No. 1 tight end, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-TImes reports.

After signing Graham to a two-year, $16 million contract in March, the Bears went ahead and selected Cole Kmet in the second round of April's draft. General manager Ryan Pace quickly clarified that Graham will be the main pass-catcher of the two while Kmet gets his NFL footing in a run-blocking role. It won't be a zero-sum game, though, as coach Matt Nagy plans to increase the team's usage of 12 personnel (two tight ends) with Graham playing out of the slot at times. The 33-year-old Graham has a lot to prove this season after falling short of expectations in Green Bay, but he could endure similar inconsistencies with Mitchell Trubisky under center.