Graham caught two passes for five yards in the Bears' 35-16 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Graham was targeted just twice in a game the team threw 42 passes, and he was clearly the secondary tight end option behind teammate Cole Kmet, who was targeted eight times. After being a major component of the Bears offense during the first half of the season, after the Week 11 bye, he was consistently out-targeted by Kmet. On the season, he caught 50 passes for 453 yards and eight touchdowns, and after the Bears finish their playoff run, he'll enter the last year of his contract, though he'll likely continue to lose opportunities to Kmet.