Graham caught two passes for 13 yards yards in Chicago's 26-23 overtime loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Although Graham was tied for second on the team with seven targets, he was consistently taking big hits from the New Orleans defenders, which caused him to struggle in securing a number of receptions. He's now scored just once over his last five games while failing to surpass 34 yards in any of those contests, and he remains a touchdown-dependent lineup option for fantasy managers.