Graham caught six passes for 55 yards and a touchdown in the Chicago's 24-17 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

After Chicago fell behind by double digits in the first half, the Bears were forced to throw the ball more than usual, helping Graham to post his second-highest yardage total of the season while also grabbing a late touchdown after the outcome of the game had been decided. Through nine games, he's averaging just 34 yards, making him mostly a touchdown-dependent weekly lineup option.