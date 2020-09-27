Graham caught six passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns in Chicago's 30-26 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

With the Bears playing from behind for most of this contest, they were forced to go with a pass-heavy attack, resulting in Graham being targeted 10 times, which was second on the team behind Allen Robinson. He was also targeted in the end zone on two different occasions, but both attempts fell incomplete. Once Nick Foles took over quarterback duties for Mitchell Trubisky in the early second half, it was clear that Foles was very comfortable throwing the ball to his tight end, leading to seven of his targets coming after the quarterback change. Between being targeted 17 times along with his high usage in the red zone this season, he has the look of a solid streaming option at tight end.