Graham caught four passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns in Chicago's 41-17 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Even though Graham was fourth on the team with five targets, he was the preferred end-zone option for Mitch Trubisky, leading to his best fantasy performance of the season. Coming into this game, he was averaging 16 yards with one touchdown over the last five games, and he'll be a risky fantasy option in Week 17 against the Packers.