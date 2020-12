Graham failed to catch his lone target in Chicago's 34-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

After a solid start to the season, Graham has accounted for just 32 yards over his last three games while being out-targeted by rookie Cole Kmet during that time. In addition to his recent struggles, over the last six games, he scored just a single touchdown while surpassing 34 yards on one occasion, and he'll be difficult to trust during the fantasy playoffs.