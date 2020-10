Graham caught four passes for 33 yards in Chicago's 19-11 defeat to the Colts on Sunday.

Graham was blanked in the first half, but after the Bears fell behind by double digits, they had to lean heavily upon the pass, and as a result, Graham ended up with a respectable five targets. He'll likely continue to be a factor when Chicago is in the red zone, but he's also averaging six targets per game, giving him a decent weekly floor for a tight end.