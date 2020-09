Graham caught one pass for 18 yards in the Bears' 17-13 victory over the Giants on Sunday.

With the Bears leading throughout, they were very conservative on offense, as only Allen Robinson saw more than three targets. Graham saw just a single target, which was a massive difference from the seven he saw last week. Aside from his Week 1 touchdown, he has just 43 yards over two games, and he has the look of a low-floor, low-upside weekly fantasy option.