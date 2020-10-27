Graham caught five passes for 31 yards in Chicago's 24-10 loss to the Rams on Monday.

Graham was a non-factor while the game was close, but he was able to haul in four of his five passes in the second half to salvage his fantasy day. Even though the Bears were deep in the red zone on two different occasions, he didn't see any of Nick Foles' end zone targets. He's now posted between 31 and 34 yards in each of his last four games while finding the end zone once during that span, and although he has a moderate floor, his fantasy value is usually derived from his ability to score touchdowns.