Graham briefly considered retiring after the Bears were eliminated from the playoffs in January, Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports Chicago reports. "I wasn't sure what I was gonna do," Graham said. "But I talked to [GM Ryan Pace] and talked to [coach Matt Nagy], and I'm on board and ready to do whatever it takes to get back in that position and move forward."

Graham has a non-guaranteed $7 million salary in the second season of his two-year, $16 million contract, but he doesn't sound especially worried the Bears will release him. Second-round pick Cole Kmet handled more TE snaps down the stretch last year, but the rookie never made an impact in the passing game, while Graham had a team-high eight TD receptions. On the other hand, Graham managed just 9.1 yards per catch and 6.0 per target, and he averaged less than five targets per game for a second straight year. Assuming the Bears keep him around, the 34-year-old figures to split snaps with Kmet in 2021.