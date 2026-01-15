Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion) was listed as a full participant in Chicago's practice estimate Wednesday.

Tryon-Shoyinka has been sidelined since suffering a concussion during the Week 17 loss versus the 49ers but is seemingly trending toward making his return. However, the 2021 first-round pick will still need to clear the league's concussion protocol in order to play in Sunday's divisional-round matchup versus the Rams.