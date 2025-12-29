Tryon-Shoyinka exited Sunday night's game against the 49ers with a concussion and will not return.

Acquired from the Browns ahead of the trade deadline last month, Tryon-Shoyinka entered Week 17 with eight tackles (one solo) across seven games with the Bears. He logged just 95 defensive snaps in those seven appearances and didn't register any stats in the box score against San Francisco prior to his departure.