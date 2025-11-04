The Browns traded Tryon-Shoyinka and a seventh-round pick to the Bears for a sixth-round pick Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A 2021 first-round pick, Tryon-Shoyinka joined forces with Cleveland in free agency in the offseason, but he found it difficult to break into a deep D-line, logging just 31 defensive snaps (and nine tackles) in eight appearances with the team. Chicago lost Dayo Odeyingbo to a torn Achilles in Week 9, so the addition of Tryon-Shoyinka is a step to help fortify its pass rush. Tryon-Shoyinka has 15.0 sacks across 74 career regular-season games between the Buccaneers and Browns.