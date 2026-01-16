Bears' Joe Tryon-Shoyinka: Ready for divisional round
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Rams.
The 2021 first-round pick from Washington had missed Chicago's last two games due to a concussion sustained in the Week 17 loss to the 49ers. However, he practiced in full throughout the week and has now cleared the league's five-step protocol, allowing him to return for the divisional round. Now fully healthy, Tyron-Shoyinka is expected to play a depth role on the Bears' defensive line Sunday.
