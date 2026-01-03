Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Tryon-Shoyinka entered the league's concussion protocol during the Bears' Week 17 loss against the 49ers. He was unable to practice during Week 18 prep, and he would need to return to practice in at least a limited capacity in order to have a realistic chance of playing in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs. Dominique Robinson should see more rotational snaps at defensive end behind starters Austin Booker and Montez Sweat in Tryon-Shoyinka's absence.