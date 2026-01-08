Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion) is ruled out for Saturday's wild-card round matchup against the Packers.

Tryon-Shoyinka will miss a second consecutive game due to a concussion, and he has yet to resume practicing in any capacity. The depth linebacker will need to fully clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to be eligible to retake the field for the Bears, should the team advance further in the NFC playoffs.