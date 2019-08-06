Bears' Joe Walker: Gets chance in Chicago

Walker signed a contract with the Bears on Saturday.

Walker faces long odds to make the Bears' 53-man roster, and will likely need to stand out on special teams for any chance of doing so. The undrafted rookie out of Delaware will look to quickly acclimate in Chicago and make his mark in the preseason.

