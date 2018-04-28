Bears' Joel Iyiegbuniwe: Heads to Chicago

The Bears selected Iyiegbuniwe in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 115th overall.

An outstanding athlete, Iyiegbunie is the second talented linebacker the Bears have added this draft after they selected Roquan Smith with the eighth overall pick. Iyiegbuniwe (6-foot-1, 230 pounds) has a lot of physical similarities to Smith, including his 4.60 40-yard dash and his elite agility drill scores. He was first-team All-Conference USA in 2017 and could be a contributor in the Bears' linebacking corps after some seasoning.