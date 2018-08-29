Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder) made two tackles -- one for a loss -- during Saturday's 27-20 preseason win over the Chiefs.

Iyiegbuniwe, who the Bears picked in the fourth round of April's draft, won't see many defensive snaps behind Danny Trevathan and rookie first-round pick Roquan Smith (hamstring). However, he showed he could be a disruptive force and will likely make the 53-man roster.