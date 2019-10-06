Play

Iyiebuniwe (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Iyiebuniwe was held out of practice throughout the week and was considered doubtful entering Sunday. His absence shouldn't impact the team much since he's only played on special teams through four weeks this season.

