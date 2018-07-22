Bears' Joel Iyiegbuniwe: Sitting out with shoulder issue

Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder) sat out of training camp Sunday, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Iyiegbuniwe's athleticism will give him a shot at special teams right out of the gates, as the 22-year-old ran a 4.60 40-yard dash and hit 35 inches on his vertical. The Western Kentucky product earned all-conference honors after posting a team-high 116 tackles with 11.5 for a loss as well. Iyiegbuniwe will have less than two weeks to get healthy for the Bears' preseason opener against the Ravens on Aug. 2.

