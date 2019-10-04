Play

Iyiegbuniwe is doubtful to play Sunday against the Raiders in London due to a hamstring injury.

Iyiegbuniwe didn't participate at practice this week, so he'd need to show significant improvement Saturday in order to suit up Week 5. The 23-year-old has exclusively played special teams for the Bears this season.

