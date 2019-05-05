Bears' John Baron: Added to Bears' kicking competition
The Bears signed Baron as an undrafted free agent, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.
Baron arrives in the Windy City following a solid career for San Diego State. He made 50 of 60 field-goal attempts over three seasons, with a long of 54 yards. The former All-Mountain West selection will be added to a kicking competition that will be hoping to change the narrative following Cody Parkey's 43-yard missed field goal in the playoffs.
