Bears' John Franklin III: Lands contract with Chicago
Franklin has signed a contract with the Bears, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Franklin's current claim to fame is for his appearances on the Netflix documentary "Last Chance U," which documents the East Missippi Community College football team that Franklin quarterbacked in 2015. Franklin has since played wideout at Auburn as a transfer and then Florida Atlantic as a graduate transfer, but now comes to the Bears as a defensive back who will also get a chance as a returner on kickoffs, where he'll need to impress in order to make the Bears' 53-man roster.
