Jenkins (thumb) is active heading into Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old garnered 49 combined defensive snaps Weeks 1 and 2, but he served an IR stint between Weeks 3 and 5 because of a thumb injury. He started five times last year for Miami but has so far served as a depth option during his second tour with the Bears. Jenkins will be available for snaps behind starting nose tackle Bilal Nichols, as Chicago looks to contain Carolina's 14th-ranked rush attack.