Bears' John Jenkins: Can't go Monday
RotoWire Staff
Nov 14, 2020
1 min read
Jenkins (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Vikings.
Jenkins will miss a second straight game, and he'll look to heal up over the Week 11 bye. Anthony Rush, who the
Bears signed earlier in the week, should see immediate work behind starting nose tackle Bilal Nichols. More News
