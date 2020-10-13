Jenkins (thumb) has been designated to return from injured reserve, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After starting five times for the Dolphins during 2019, Jenkins was filling a considerable role in the early stages of his return to Chicago. Jenkins had been a member of the Bears during 2017, but he only exceeded 20 defensive snaps three times over eight appearances that season. Prior to suffering a ligament tear in his thumb during the Bears' Week 2 win over the Giants, Jenkins had fielded an average of 24.5 snaps per game on the defensive side.