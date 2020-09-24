site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' John Jenkins: Lands on IR
RotoWire Staff
The Bears placed Jenkins (thumb) on injured reserve Thursday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.
Jenkins will need to miss at least three game on IR after having suffered a ligament tear in his thumb during Sunday's win over the Giants. His next chance to suit up will come Week 6 at Carolina.
