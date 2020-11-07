site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' John Jenkins: Ruled out
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jenkins (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against the Titans, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Jenkins was unable to practice all week, so this decision isn't too surprising. He will now set his sights on a potential return Week 10 against the Vikings.
