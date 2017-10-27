Bears' John Timu: Doubtful for Sunday
Timu (ankle/knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Timu is set to miss his third consecutive game, but he'll benefit from the Week 9 bye and hopefully will be ready to take on Green Bay in Week 10. In his absence, expect Christian Jones to take over a majority of Timu's reserve snaps.
