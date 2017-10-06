Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said that Timu will handle play-calling duties in the defensive huddle during Monday's game against the Vikings, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM reports.

This news essentially confirms that Timu will start at middle linebacker in place of Danny Trevathan, who will serve a one-game suspension for his illegal hit to the head of the Packers' Davante Adams on Sept. 28. With Trevathan eligible to return in the Bears' subsequent contest Oct. 15, Timu's stint in a starting role will likely be a brief one, but he'll have a solid opportunity to pile up the tackles in Week 5.