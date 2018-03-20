Bears' John Timu: Remaining in Chicago
Timu re-signed with the Bears on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Timu failed to receive a qualifying offer from the Bears last week, making him an unrestricted free agent. However, the two sides have now reached an agreement, meaning the undrafted linebacker will remain in Chicago, where he has spent his first three seasons. Last year, Timu recorded 16 tackles (12 solo) and one pass defensed in 11 games -- playing mostly in a special teams role.
